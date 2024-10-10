Sign up
Previous
Photo 3303
Sepia Tone Squirrel
I usually see squirrels as cute little acrobats, with fluffy tails but, when I pulled this shot up on my computer screen, it reminded me of the rodent reality behind those backyard squirrels.
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
1
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
squirrel
,
rodent
,
peanut
Elisa Smith
ace
He's a bit cute, nicely done.
October 10th, 2024
