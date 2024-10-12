Sign up
Previous
Photo 3305
Down the Fashion Wormhole
Just some fun, for the abstract challenge.
May be best on black.
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
28th September 2024 2:30pm
Tags
fabric
,
abstract-83
