Previous
Photo 3306
Exploded Milkweed
And the next generation is loosed on the world.
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
4
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
seeds
,
milkweed
Dorothy
ace
Cool! Milkweed pods have always been a fall favourite of mine.
October 13th, 2024
Heather
ace
Really beautiful, Joanne! I love how the light captures the threads of the milkweed seeds! Fav
October 13th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Wonderful Fine Detail!
October 13th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Really so beautiful and soft looking ! Love how it glistens in the sun !
October 13th, 2024
