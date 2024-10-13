Previous
Exploded Milkweed by gardencat
Exploded Milkweed

And the next generation is loosed on the world.

13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Dorothy ace
Cool! Milkweed pods have always been a fall favourite of mine.
October 13th, 2024  
Heather ace
Really beautiful, Joanne! I love how the light captures the threads of the milkweed seeds! Fav
October 13th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Wonderful Fine Detail!
October 13th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Really so beautiful and soft looking ! Love how it glistens in the sun !
October 13th, 2024  
