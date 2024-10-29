Sign up
Photo 3322
Another Autumn Walk
We are nearing the end of the fall colour display but there were still a few trees holding on to their leaves, when I went for a walk on Sunday afternoon.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
leaves
trees
fall
autumn
fall-colour
