A Tree Doesn't Grow to the Sky. . .

. . .or does it.

I worked for several years in financial planning and that was a popular catch phrase back then. It was used to caution investors that just because some investment had been growing exceptional well, up till then, that it wasn't likely to continue to do that indefinitely. Even then ,I thought it was kind of a dumb expression, but now that I am retired and spending more time outside with trees it seems even dumber...where does a tree grow, if not to the sky?