Extreme Woodgrain

Another interesting find from my recent walk.

I've turned it sideways here but this is a close up of part of a tree stump by the side of the trail. The bark has fallen off and you can see that the tree has grown in a very odd way. there is a piece of wire embedded in the trunk (you can see the end here, and I think it may have become too tight as the tree grew and restricted it's growth causing the very odd and swirled development.