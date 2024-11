I feel like somebody's watching me...

Complete stupid fun tonight.

It's been a dark week for me, what with the US election results and on a smaller, more personal, level, yesterday evenings event, where my husband had a fall and fractured a couple of ribs.

After spending most of the night in the ER we are both sleep deprived and cranky, and he is also in pain. I decided I needed something really silly for today's picture so here is it.