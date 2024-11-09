Sign up
Previous
Photo 3333
Not Just Plumbers..
This was my view while waiting to pick up my new camera at the camera store.
The original was better, but I didn't want to offend too many people, so inserted the black box. Thought it would qualify for the People- Waiting challenge.
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
1
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (6th genera...
Taken
8th November 2024 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
store
,
waiting
,
crack
,
people-35
,
curse-7
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ! ha ! --well spotted - it must have been a sight for sore eyes !!! Very much a candid with modesty restored !! Great b/w fav, I need something to smile about on this dank cold and misty day! fav
November 9th, 2024
