Not Just Plumbers.. by gardencat
Photo 3333

Not Just Plumbers..

This was my view while waiting to pick up my new camera at the camera store.
The original was better, but I didn't want to offend too many people, so inserted the black box. Thought it would qualify for the People- Waiting challenge.
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! ha ! --well spotted - it must have been a sight for sore eyes !!! Very much a candid with modesty restored !! Great b/w fav, I need something to smile about on this dank cold and misty day! fav
November 9th, 2024  
