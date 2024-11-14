Sign up
Photo 3338
Male Mallard
Just a male mallard swimming on the pond on a crisp fall day.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
duck
,
pond
,
mallard
