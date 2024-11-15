Sign up
Previous
Photo 3339
Just Passing Through
A fun take on the fiveplustwo, black and white theme. And really we are all just passing through. Sometimes realizing that, is a relief.
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
3
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4336
photos
113
followers
50
following
914% complete
View this month »
3332
3333
3334
3335
3336
3337
3338
3339
Tags
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-blackandwhite
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a great edit - we are definitely just passing thru, feels like I'm racing through lately!
November 15th, 2024
Five plus Two
ace
Thanks for tagging us. You look marvelous!
November 15th, 2024
Kathy Burzynski
ace
Love the fun editing! This would fit the November monthly theme "about me" very nicely. If interested tag it theme-november2024
Here is more information:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49934/new-monthly-theme-november-vote!!!-for-october's-finalists
November 15th, 2024
