Bridge Over the (late) Fall Creek

Haven't been able to get to this park in a few weeks. First, because someone, somewhere on line, posted that it was great place to see fall colours so, for the prime weeks of fall leaf viewing people were driving here from miles away, and you couldn't get anywhere near it. And then, because of my husband's fall I was staying close at home for the last week or so. Today I finally got back and, because the height of the colours is finished, it was once again mostly deserted and quiet (hooray!).