Previous
Photo 3348
Fall Fungus Fun
Today was leaf raking Sunday. While collecting the leaves off the lawn I spotted some mushrooms poking up through the black mulch in the flower bed.
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM3A
Taken
24th November 2024 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mushroom
,
autumn
,
fungus
,
mulch
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely find and capture !
November 24th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Super photo…
November 24th, 2024
