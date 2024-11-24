Previous
Fall Fungus Fun by gardencat
Photo 3348

Fall Fungus Fun

Today was leaf raking Sunday. While collecting the leaves off the lawn I spotted some mushrooms poking up through the black mulch in the flower bed.
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely find and capture !
November 24th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Super photo…
November 24th, 2024  
