Previous
Photo 3350
Big Tree, Little Junco
Just caught this little bird sitting among the gold toned fall leaves.
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
3
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4353
photos
113
followers
51
following
3343
3344
3345
3346
3347
3348
3349
3350
3344
3345
3346
3347
3348
3349
171
3350
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM3A
Taken
24th November 2024 11:22am
Tags
bird
,
leaves
,
junco
Shutterbug
ace
Nice spotting and capture.
November 26th, 2024
Beverley
ace
So sweet…
November 26th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
I nearly missed him - such a sweet little one !
November 26th, 2024
