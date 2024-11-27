Previous
Detritus by gardencat
Photo 3351

Detritus

Lots of leaf raking and big piles of leaves but this one bright red leaf from a Japanese maple caught my eye.
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
918% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Certainly standing out from the crowd !!But all a beautifully rich brown and speckled .Makes for a lovely image - fav
November 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact