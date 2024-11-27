Sign up
Previous
Photo 3351
Detritus
Lots of leaf raking and big piles of leaves but this one bright red leaf from a Japanese maple caught my eye.
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
1
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM3A
Taken
24th November 2024 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
fall
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Certainly standing out from the crowd !!But all a beautifully rich brown and speckled .Makes for a lovely image - fav
November 27th, 2024
