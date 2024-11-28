Previous
Optimism by gardencat
Optimism

At least, that's what I call it when this morning glory vine puts out this little flower bud on a cold November morning.
Beverley ace
A beautiful bud… gorgeous photo
November 28th, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
I think it's a perfect title, looking ahead
November 28th, 2024  
