Photo 3354
A Splash of Red
Another Japanese maple leaf, this one is still on the tree, but it is getting lonely, as so many of the others are gone.
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM3A
Taken
24th November 2024 10:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
leaf
,
fall
,
japanese-maple
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the red. The leaves really standout on that background.
December 2nd, 2024
Brooke Lindsay
Nice splash of color, before winter takes over!
December 2nd, 2024
