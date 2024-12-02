Sign up
Previous
Photo 3356
Weedy Winter Flowers
Today was still cold but it was gloriously sunny, and the sunshine brings out all sorts of colours, in the fall landscape, that you just don't notice on a dull grey day.
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
3
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM3A
Taken
2nd December 2024 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
fall
,
weeds
,
sunshine
Beverley
ace
Beautiful pretty flowers… sooo pretty
December 2nd, 2024
Heather
ace
A gorgeous capture, Joanne! Love the light and colours! This looks stunning on black! Fav
December 2nd, 2024
Lisa Brown
ace
The colors in this are so lovely. Mutes but colorful at the same time
December 2nd, 2024
