And it Flowered! by gardencat
Photo 3357

And it Flowered!

The first Amaryllis flower opened a couple of days ago, and there are more to come.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Sue Cooper ace
This is beautiful. Fav.
December 3rd, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
December 3rd, 2024  
