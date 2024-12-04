Sign up
Photo 3358
And Now a Red One...
Today's 'word' prompt is red so how fortuitous is it, that my first red amaryllis flower opened just yesterday?
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
red
,
flower
,
amaryllis
Beverley
ace
A beautiful flower… I really like your framing.
December 4th, 2024
