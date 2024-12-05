Previous
Hello Winter, and Hello Mister Cardinal by gardencat
Hello Winter, and Hello Mister Cardinal

Our first real snowfall of the season arrived yesterday. Not very deep, and probably will melt in a day or two, but it does bring a Christmas feeling to the day.
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Corinne C ace
What a stunning capture!
December 5th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Cardinal in snow perfect
December 5th, 2024  
Jackie Snider
Beautiful winter picture!
December 5th, 2024  
