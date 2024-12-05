Sign up
Previous
Photo 3359
Hello Winter, and Hello Mister Cardinal
Our first real snowfall of the season arrived yesterday. Not very deep, and probably will melt in a day or two, but it does bring a Christmas feeling to the day.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
3
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Views
6
6
Comments
3
3
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
5th December 2024 8:51am
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
cardinal
Corinne C
ace
What a stunning capture!
December 5th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Cardinal in snow perfect
December 5th, 2024
Jackie Snider
Beautiful winter picture!
December 5th, 2024
