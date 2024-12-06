Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3360
Nibbling Squirrel
It's still a wintery back yard today, with this squirrel enjoying his peanut. I did add a few fantasy snowflakes around the outside to highlight the winter atmosphere but the snow on the ground and on the squirrel's nose, is the real thing.
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4365
photos
112
followers
51
following
920% complete
View this month »
3353
3354
3355
3356
3357
3358
3359
3360
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
5th December 2024 8:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
winter
,
backyard
,
peanut
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close