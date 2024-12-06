Previous
Nibbling Squirrel by gardencat
Nibbling Squirrel

It's still a wintery back yard today, with this squirrel enjoying his peanut. I did add a few fantasy snowflakes around the outside to highlight the winter atmosphere but the snow on the ground and on the squirrel's nose, is the real thing.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Joanne Diochon

