Photo 3361
Photo 3361
Snowy Tree Bluejay
I think today's word prompt is 'snow'. Hope that there is enough in this tree to satisfy the prompt.
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
1
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
4366
photos
112
followers
51
following
3354
3355
3356
3357
3358
3359
3360
3361
Views
5
Comments: 1
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
winter
,
bluejay
Sue Cooper
ace
Definitely! It's lovely. Fav.
December 7th, 2024
