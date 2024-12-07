Previous
Snowy Tree Bluejay by gardencat
Photo 3361

Snowy Tree Bluejay

I think today's word prompt is 'snow'. Hope that there is enough in this tree to satisfy the prompt.
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
920% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
Definitely! It's lovely. Fav.
December 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact