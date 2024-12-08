Previous
Pond Ice Patterns by gardencat
Photo 3362

Pond Ice Patterns

Freezing, thawing and freezing again, creating interesting patterns around the edges.
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
921% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact