Previous
Photo 3363
An Abundance of Pine Cones
I don't know if this tree is dying or just went through a dry season, and will recover come spring but, the needles are mostly yellow and it has produced an immense number of pine cones this year.
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM3A
Taken
8th December 2024 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
fall
,
pinecone
Casablanca
ace
Nice canvas-like style
December 9th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
You've composed this really nicely. It would be easy for it to become overly busy, but my eye travels through it quite easily.
December 9th, 2024
