An Abundance of Pine Cones by gardencat
Photo 3363

An Abundance of Pine Cones

I don't know if this tree is dying or just went through a dry season, and will recover come spring but, the needles are mostly yellow and it has produced an immense number of pine cones this year.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Casablanca
Nice canvas-like style
December 9th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
You've composed this really nicely. It would be easy for it to become overly busy, but my eye travels through it quite easily.
December 9th, 2024  
