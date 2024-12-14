Previous
Two Jays on a Cage by gardencat
Two Jays on a Cage

I take a lot of photos of the jays that come to my back yard so I gave this a different edit as a change from most of my bluejay pictures. I think it has a bit of that cold winter feel to it.
14th December 2024 14th Dec 24

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Joy's Focus ace
I love the tones and editing!
December 14th, 2024  
