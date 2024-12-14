Sign up
Photo 3368
Two Jays on a Cage
I take a lot of photos of the jays that come to my back yard so I gave this a different edit as a change from most of my bluejay pictures. I think it has a bit of that cold winter feel to it.
14th December 2024
14th Dec 24
1
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
winter
,
bluejays
,
etsooi
Joy's Focus
ace
I love the tones and editing!
December 14th, 2024
