The Line Up by gardencat
The Line Up

I was walking on the path around the pond yesterday, when I heard a group of boisterous teens approaching from behind I pulled over to the side to let them pass and made a comment to them about getting out of their way because there was a lot of them, and I was pretty slow in comparison. One of them asked me if I was taking pictures of the pond, which lead to a brief conversation of my 'picture a day' quest. At which point one of them asked if I wanted to take a picture of them. So they lined up and I, without taking much time to compose, just backed up to get them all in and ended up with this. Then they continued on their boisterous way to where ever they were going.
Elisa Smith ace
How good is that, great photo.
December 17th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
What a great story! And a great group photo
December 17th, 2024  
Liz Milne ace
Love the story and the photo!
December 17th, 2024  
Thom Mitchell ace
Fun story & photo!
December 17th, 2024  
