Photo 3372
Let Let Us Celebrate Christmas the Old Fashioned Way
. . . with love in our hearts,
on this glorious day.
For the fiveplustwo theme this week. At least I think it is this week. Not sure when the week starts and/or ends for this particular challenge.
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
handmade
christmas-card
kris-kringle
fiveplustwo-handmade
Judith Johnson
Lovely image
December 19th, 2024
Beverley
Your words are beautiful, I love the old fashioned ‘everything’,
Beautiful card and peep of you. Truly lovely!
December 19th, 2024
