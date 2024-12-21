Previous
And a bluejay, in a magnolia tree... by gardencat
Photo 3375

And a bluejay, in a magnolia tree...

I can't really get out to look for the more seasonally traditional 'partridge in a pear tree' but I did manage to photograph this bluejay in a magnolia tree, from the back door.
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Casablanca ace
It's close enough! Lovely picture
December 22nd, 2024  
