Photo 3376
Icy Edges
From a few days ago. By now this is covered in a dusting of snow.
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
ice
,
winter
,
pond
,
edges
Beverley
Lovely winters scene…
December 23rd, 2024
