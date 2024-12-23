Sign up
Previous
Photo 3377
Morning, Through My Lonely Window
I've been sleeping in our spare room the last few days, to try to avoid infecting my husband, (which I fear was an unsuccessful mission) but It does look out in the opposite direction from my usual window, and gave me this morning sunrise.
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Views
6
6
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
23rd December 2024 7:46am
Privacy
Public
Tags
morning
sunrise
east-facing
Casablanca
ace
How beautiful ❤️ Wishing you (and your husband!) better.
December 23rd, 2024
