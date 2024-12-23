Previous
Morning, Through My Lonely Window by gardencat
Photo 3377

Morning, Through My Lonely Window

I've been sleeping in our spare room the last few days, to try to avoid infecting my husband, (which I fear was an unsuccessful mission) but It does look out in the opposite direction from my usual window, and gave me this morning sunrise.
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
925% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
How beautiful ❤️ Wishing you (and your husband!) better.
December 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact