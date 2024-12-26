Sign up
Photo 3380
Smooth Cardinal
Calling him that because his feathers seem to be particularly close to his body and even his usual crest isn't sticking up here.
26th December 2024
26th Dec 24
5
5
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Tags
winter
,
cardinal-male
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful pic. The bokeh is fantastic
December 29th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Magic
December 29th, 2024
Heather
ace
Beautiful colour and capture, Joanne! Sunlight makes all the difference with a cardinal shot, I find. Fav
December 29th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
Well captured. Perhaps a young one?
December 29th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
@corinnec
Thank you. full disclosure requires that I say that the bokeh effect was added after in post processing.
December 29th, 2024
