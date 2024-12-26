Previous
Smooth Cardinal by gardencat
Smooth Cardinal

Calling him that because his feathers seem to be particularly close to his body and even his usual crest isn't sticking up here.
26th December 2024 26th Dec 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Corinne C
Wonderful pic. The bokeh is fantastic
December 29th, 2024  
Elisa Smith
Magic
December 29th, 2024  
Heather
Beautiful colour and capture, Joanne! Sunlight makes all the difference with a cardinal shot, I find. Fav
December 29th, 2024  
Rick Schies
Well captured. Perhaps a young one?
December 29th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon
@corinnec Thank you. full disclosure requires that I say that the bokeh effect was added after in post processing.
December 29th, 2024  
