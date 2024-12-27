Sign up
Previous
Photo 3381
Patience
Waiting patiently for puppy to finish his business. (Just trying to fill in some days I missed while under the weather.)
27th December 2024
27th Dec 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
park
,
puppy
Heather
ace
A nice candid and composition- I like the curve in the path taking us to the person and the dog. Nice in b/w too! Fav (Glad you seem to be feeling better now! That's good news!)
December 29th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Looks like a beautiful park to enjoy for a walk.
December 29th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
Nice capture of everyday life
December 29th, 2024
