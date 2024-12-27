Previous
Patience by gardencat
Photo 3381

Patience

Waiting patiently for puppy to finish his business. (Just trying to fill in some days I missed while under the weather.)
27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
926% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
A nice candid and composition- I like the curve in the path taking us to the person and the dog. Nice in b/w too! Fav (Glad you seem to be feeling better now! That's good news!)
December 29th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Looks like a beautiful park to enjoy for a walk.
December 29th, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
Nice capture of everyday life
December 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact