Wet Weekend by gardencat
Wet Weekend

The little female woodpecker was taking advantage of the Christmas treat that I had put out for them but she too was looking bedraggled by the constant rain and gusty wind.
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Joanne Diochon

