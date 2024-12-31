Previous
Delicate Winter Flowers by gardencat
Photo 3384

Delicate Winter Flowers

Not real flowers, of course, but what is left of the seed heads after they have opened and scattered most of the little black seeds. Still a delicate and beautiful find in the winter field.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
927% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh the wabi sabi is really great with your edit
December 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact