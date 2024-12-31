Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3384
Delicate Winter Flowers
Not real flowers, of course, but what is left of the seed heads after they have opened and scattered most of the little black seeds. Still a delicate and beautiful find in the winter field.
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4392
photos
111
followers
51
following
927% complete
View this month »
3377
3378
3379
3380
3381
3382
3383
3384
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM3A
Taken
31st December 2024 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
seed-heads
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh the wabi sabi is really great with your edit
December 31st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close