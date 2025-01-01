Previous
Cheery Cardinal by gardencat
Photo 3385

Cheery Cardinal

I'd like to wish all of my 365 friends a Happy New Year. I'd like to say more, but a very optimistic outlook seems to be out of reach for me right now and more pessimism seems pointless, so I'll leave it there.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Joanne Diochon

