Previous
Photo 3385
Cheery Cardinal
I'd like to wish all of my 365 friends a Happy New Year. I'd like to say more, but a very optimistic outlook seems to be out of reach for me right now and more pessimism seems pointless, so I'll leave it there.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
cardinal
