It's a little late... by gardencat
Photo 3386

It's a little late...

Finally, on January 2nd, I got a shot of Christmas decorations with snow on them. Glad I took it then because a couple of hours later, the temperature rose a few degrees and the snow disappeared again.
Merry January?
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Joanne Diochon

Heather ace
Really beautiful, Joanne, with the white snow crystals on the red "berries"! Beauty knows no time, in my view :-) Fav
January 3rd, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Nice spotting. This makes a beautiful winter photo.
January 3rd, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Very pretty
January 3rd, 2025  
Corinne C ace
This is beautiful, so festive!
January 3rd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
This is really beautiful! I like the diagonal composition. I’m surprised your snow melted off - we still have lots.
January 3rd, 2025  
Dianne ace
This is just gorgeous.
January 3rd, 2025  
Brooke Lindsay
Still seasonal & lovely!
January 3rd, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
pretty
January 3rd, 2025  
