Previous
Photo 3386
It's a little late...
Finally, on January 2nd, I got a shot of Christmas decorations with snow on them. Glad I took it then because a couple of hours later, the temperature rose a few degrees and the snow disappeared again.
Merry January?
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
8
6
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
8
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
2nd January 2025 9:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
christmas
,
winter
,
decoration
Heather
ace
Really beautiful, Joanne, with the white snow crystals on the red "berries"! Beauty knows no time, in my view :-) Fav
January 3rd, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Nice spotting. This makes a beautiful winter photo.
January 3rd, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Very pretty
January 3rd, 2025
Corinne C
ace
This is beautiful, so festive!
January 3rd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
This is really beautiful! I like the diagonal composition. I’m surprised your snow melted off - we still have lots.
January 3rd, 2025
Dianne
ace
This is just gorgeous.
January 3rd, 2025
Brooke Lindsay
Still seasonal & lovely!
January 3rd, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
pretty
January 3rd, 2025
