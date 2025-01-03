Previous
Burgundy Branches by gardencat
Photo 3387

Burgundy Branches

For EOTB, just some bare branches but the lovely colour, against the other dull grey brown branches and dried foliage, made them worth capturing with my camera, I thought.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
927% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact