Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3388
Neatly Packed
Some of the milkweed seeds are already floating through the air on their fluffy silk parachutes. But this seed head has just recently cracked open, showing the rows of seeds and silky threads neatly packed inside.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4398
photos
111
followers
51
following
928% complete
View this month »
3381
3382
3383
3384
3385
3386
3387
3388
Latest from all albums
3383
744
81
3384
3385
3386
3387
3388
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM3A
Taken
3rd January 2025 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seeds
,
milkweed
,
neat
,
packed
Heather
ace
What an amazing macro, Joanne! I love those white silky threads glistening in the light! And you are right: the seeds and the threads are so neatly packed. Nature is awesome! Fav
January 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close