Neatly Packed by gardencat
Neatly Packed

Some of the milkweed seeds are already floating through the air on their fluffy silk parachutes. But this seed head has just recently cracked open, showing the rows of seeds and silky threads neatly packed inside.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Heather ace
What an amazing macro, Joanne! I love those white silky threads glistening in the light! And you are right: the seeds and the threads are so neatly packed. Nature is awesome! Fav
January 5th, 2025  
