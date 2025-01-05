Previous
Deep Red Amaryllis by gardencat
Photo 3389

Deep Red Amaryllis

Most of my amaryllis bulbs bloomed before Christmas but this one deep red one held off and is just blooming now. May be better on black.
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
928% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Velvety rich colours… very beautiful
January 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact