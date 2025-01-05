Sign up
Previous
Photo 3389
Deep Red Amaryllis
Most of my amaryllis bulbs bloomed before Christmas but this one deep red one held off and is just blooming now. May be better on black.
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
1
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
5th January 2025 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
flower
,
amaryllis
Beverley
ace
Velvety rich colours… very beautiful
January 5th, 2025
