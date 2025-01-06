Sign up
Previous
Photo 3390
Just Hanging On
Most of the leaves have been on the ground for a long time now, but there are a few stubborn ones still refusing to give in and just drop.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
0
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4400
photos
111
followers
51
following
Tags
winter
,
leaves
,
oak
,
hanging-on
