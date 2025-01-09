Previous
Another Pond Mystery by gardencat
Another Pond Mystery

I finally bit the bullet, pulled up my hoody, put on my gloves, and stopped by the pond to see what was happening. Given the -9C temperature ( about 16 F, I think) and a chilly wind that made it feel a lot colder I managed to get a few pictures and discovered another little mystery. Why is there that one, straight, line of very white ice across the pond? I assume there must be something going on under the water, but it's nothing that is obvious when the pond is unfrozen, and it is nothing I remember seeing in other years. Maybe I just like driving myself crazy ?

The other end of the pond froze with circular lines:
https://365project.org/gardencat/this-and-that/2025-01-09
Beverley ace
Ooo curious… very chilly day. Keep warm
January 9th, 2025  
