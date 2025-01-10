Previous
Show Off Amaryllis by gardencat
Show Off Amaryllis

My last Amaryllis bulb of the year is a bit of a show off, sending up two, four-flowered shoots one right after the other. Of course the big Poinsettia behind it adds to the very red, very holiday, feeling of the combination.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Joanne Diochon

Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Linda Godwin
So many Beautiful blooms
January 10th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Stunning holiday reds!
January 10th, 2025  
JackieR ace
That is very showy!!!!
January 10th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Waw what a beauty ! and lovely in front of the poinsettia ! So good together !
January 10th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
You definitely have a red/green thumb! Beautiful.
January 10th, 2025  
