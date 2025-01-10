Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3394
Show Off Amaryllis
My last Amaryllis bulb of the year is a bit of a show off, sending up two, four-flowered shoots one right after the other. Of course the big Poinsettia behind it adds to the very red, very holiday, feeling of the combination.
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4406
photos
111
followers
50
following
929% complete
View this month »
3387
3388
3389
3390
3391
3392
3393
3394
Latest from all albums
3389
3390
3391
174
3392
745
3393
3394
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
red
,
holiday
,
amaryllis
Linda Godwin
So many Beautiful blooms
January 10th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Stunning holiday reds!
January 10th, 2025
JackieR
ace
That is very showy!!!!
January 10th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Waw what a beauty ! and lovely in front of the poinsettia ! So good together !
January 10th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
You definitely have a red/green thumb! Beautiful.
January 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close