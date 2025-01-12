Previous
Anthers and Stigma by gardencat
Anthers and Stigma

My last amaryllis is slowly fading but, before I finally let it go as a photo subject, I thought I'd try to capture the detail of its 'sexy' flower parts. I think they show up particularly well against the red flower.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful macro shot - showing all its vital bits !!!
January 12th, 2025  
