Photo 3397
Another Winter Scene
Thought to take one more of these, while the snow is still looking quite pretty, before it melts or starts to turn into brownish sludge.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
trees
