Photo 3398
After the Christmas Rush
There are still people cruising around the mall but all the empty seats at the coffee spot are a good indication that the Christmas and Boxing Day rushes are over.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
shopping
mall
coffee-shop
