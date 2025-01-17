Previous
Watching Over Her by gardencat
Photo 3401

Watching Over Her

I did this for the artist challenge. It is more in "the spirit" of Mumler (ha ha pun) than an actual imitation because, for one thing, the portraits I've seen by him were usually about 3/4 body length whereas this is just head and shoulders, but I sort of like it like this. Also, by attempting to give it a worn and antique look, I'm imitating what his photos look like now, not what they looked like when he actually produced them, so 'his style' presumably didn't include the worn frame and spotting I've introduced here. I like it better viewed on black.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
931% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LTaylor ace
yes, to on Black. well done
January 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact