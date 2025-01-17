Watching Over Her

I did this for the artist challenge. It is more in "the spirit" of Mumler (ha ha pun) than an actual imitation because, for one thing, the portraits I've seen by him were usually about 3/4 body length whereas this is just head and shoulders, but I sort of like it like this. Also, by attempting to give it a worn and antique look, I'm imitating what his photos look like now, not what they looked like when he actually produced them, so 'his style' presumably didn't include the worn frame and spotting I've introduced here. I like it better viewed on black.