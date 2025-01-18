Previous
Autumn is a Second Spring When Every Leaf's a Flower by gardencat
Photo 3402

Autumn is a Second Spring When Every Leaf's a Flower

It's well past autumn here, now, but when I saw this branch, with all the reddish brown leaves twisted into intricate little shapes, the quote from Albert Camus jumped into my mind.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
932% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact