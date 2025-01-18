Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3402
Autumn is a Second Spring When Every Leaf's a Flower
It's well past autumn here, now, but when I saw this branch, with all the reddish brown leaves twisted into intricate little shapes, the quote from Albert Camus jumped into my mind.
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4419
photos
111
followers
50
following
932% complete
View this month »
3395
3396
3397
3398
3399
3400
3401
3402
Latest from all albums
83
3398
3399
13
746
3400
3401
3402
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
flowers
,
leaves
,
spring
,
autumn
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close