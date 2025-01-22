Previous
On a More Cheerful Note. . . by gardencat
Photo 3406

On a More Cheerful Note. . .

It's cold outside and this little bird is fully puffed up just trying to stay warm, but he is still making the world around him a more cheerful place.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
933% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Fabulous!!!!!!
January 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful pop of colour in your otherwise cold and grey world
January 22nd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they are such a pop of colour, really beautiful
January 22nd, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
A stunning capture Joanne. Such an amazing pop of colour at a grey time of year, Fav,
January 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact