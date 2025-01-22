Sign up
Photo 3406
On a More Cheerful Note. . .
It's cold outside and this little bird is fully puffed up just trying to stay warm, but he is still making the world around him a more cheerful place.
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
cardinal
,
cheerful
JackieR
ace
Fabulous!!!!!!
January 22nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful pop of colour in your otherwise cold and grey world
January 22nd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they are such a pop of colour, really beautiful
January 22nd, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
A stunning capture Joanne. Such an amazing pop of colour at a grey time of year, Fav,
January 22nd, 2025
