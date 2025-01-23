Previous
Reed Seeds by gardencat
Reed Seeds

Going back a few days, to the last time I braved the bitter cold winds, with my camera in hand. Just a close up of one the feathery looking reed seed-heads that are floating above the swampy margins of the pond.
Joanne Diochon

Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Jo ace
They look so soft and delicate but still withstand the cold winds
January 23rd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh gorgeous result the dof is just lovely
January 23rd, 2025  
Joan ace
Beautiful soft colors & focus.
January 23rd, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful
January 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lovely capture… very pretty.
January 23rd, 2025  
