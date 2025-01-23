Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3407
Reed Seeds
Going back a few days, to the last time I braved the bitter cold winds, with my camera in hand. Just a close up of one the feathery looking reed seed-heads that are floating above the swampy margins of the pond.
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4425
photos
112
followers
51
following
933% complete
View this month »
3400
3401
3402
3403
3404
3405
3406
3407
Latest from all albums
3401
3402
84
3403
3404
3405
3406
3407
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Taken
19th January 2025 9:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
pond
,
seeds
,
reed
Jo
ace
They look so soft and delicate but still withstand the cold winds
January 23rd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh gorgeous result the dof is just lovely
January 23rd, 2025
Joan
ace
Beautiful soft colors & focus.
January 23rd, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful
January 23rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely capture… very pretty.
January 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close