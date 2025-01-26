Previous
When the Wind Picks Up by gardencat
When the Wind Picks Up

A cold temperature is one thing, but when the wind picks up it can feel really bitter and make me want to head for home.
Joanne Diochon

Beverley ace
Beautiful trees standing proud. You can feel the chilliness
Super capture though.
January 26th, 2025  
Heather ace
A great capture, Joanne! The white of the waves as they hit the shore and slosh over the rocks really gives the feeling of brrrr! Fav
January 26th, 2025  
