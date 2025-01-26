Sign up
Previous
Photo 3410
When the Wind Picks Up
A cold temperature is one thing, but when the wind picks up it can feel really bitter and make me want to head for home.
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
2
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4429
photos
112
followers
51
following
934% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
23rd January 2025 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
winter
,
lake
,
shore
Beverley
ace
Beautiful trees standing proud. You can feel the chilliness
Super capture though.
January 26th, 2025
Heather
ace
A great capture, Joanne! The white of the waves as they hit the shore and slosh over the rocks really gives the feeling of brrrr! Fav
January 26th, 2025
